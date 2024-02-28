Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 167,604 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 497,851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,565,000 after buying an additional 48,866 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 78.3% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 224,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 98,600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 57.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 90,349 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 33,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 56,114 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE FCX traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.65. 3,941,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,017,554. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.28.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

