Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $5.35 Million in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,698 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,000. Teza Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of KBR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in KBR by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

KBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KBR from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $59.90. 316,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,579. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.25.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.34%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

