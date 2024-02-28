Teza Capital Management LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1,200.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,569 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of UNP stock traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $255.44. The company had a trading volume of 593,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,477. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.60. The company has a market cap of $155.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.