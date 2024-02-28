Teza Capital Management LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 401.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Biogen by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Biogen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 899 shares of company stock worth $209,493. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Biogen from $276.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price objective on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.68.

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.05. 261,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,203. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.68 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

