Teza Capital Management LLC Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 559.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,499 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at $53,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.56.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Burlington Stores stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.70. 240,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,149. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $225.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

