Teza Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 516.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,875 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,358,000 after buying an additional 198,530 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Aramark

In other news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,018,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aramark from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.32.

Aramark Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ARMK stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.69. 412,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27. Aramark has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $31.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Aramark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.90%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

