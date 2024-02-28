Teza Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 516.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,518 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,568,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,718,000 after acquiring an additional 64,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,538,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,669,000 after buying an additional 225,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,202 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

EMR stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.43. The stock had a trading volume of 827,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,922. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.09. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $107.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

