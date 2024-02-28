Teza Capital Management LLC Buys 3,988 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,798 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Visa by 50.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,802,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Visa by 1,634.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,938,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $935,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $285.25. 1,719,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,310,891. The company has a market capitalization of $523.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.87. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $285.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,461 shares of company stock worth $21,417,817 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

