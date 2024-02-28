Teza Capital Management LLC Buys 27,590 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 27,590 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in United Airlines by 707.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 101.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Performance

United Airlines stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,064,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,498,462. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average of $42.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on United Airlines

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.