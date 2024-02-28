Teza Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Bank OZK worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Bank OZK by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,557,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,079,000 after acquiring an additional 55,553 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 1,508.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,031,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,308,000 after purchasing an additional 311,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

OZK stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.91. 562,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,900. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $52.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

