Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,073 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 370.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,073 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $470.24. 428,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,956. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.58 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.81.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LULU. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on LULU

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.