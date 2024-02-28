Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stake Raised by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 294,425 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 1.16% of Texas Roadhouse worth $74,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 34,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $591,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,439,986.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $591,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,439,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,781 shares of company stock worth $1,819,285. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.52.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH stock opened at $149.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $152.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.22.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 48.57%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

