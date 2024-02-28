Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 98.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.8 %

TXN stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.64. The company had a trading volume of 669,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,572,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.35. The company has a market capitalization of $148.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

