Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives $13.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. Piper Sandler raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.
Get Our Latest Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $3,103,125,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,729.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of TEVA stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $13.53.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.