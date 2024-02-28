Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives $13.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. Piper Sandler raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at $132,062.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CEO Richard D. Francis sold 74,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $980,069.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,557 shares of company stock worth $3,634,071. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $3,103,125,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,729.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $13.53.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

