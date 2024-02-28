Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Teradyne comprises 0.6% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,621.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Down 0.3 %

TER stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.97. The company had a trading volume of 356,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,328. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.89. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

