Tenzing Global Management LLC Has $5.86 Million Stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Tenzing Global Management LLC lessened its stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 925,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Yext accounts for about 3.2% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tenzing Global Management LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 15,382 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 408.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 143,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,787,000 after buying an additional 589,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Yext Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 97,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,958. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $14.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43.

Yext Profile

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.16 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.91%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

