Tenzing Global Management LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Tenzing Global Management LLC cut its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,500 shares during the period. Shutterstock accounts for approximately 2.1% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tenzing Global Management LLC owned 0.28% of Shutterstock worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 81.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 93.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSTK traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $46.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,285. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 35.64%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $218,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,081,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,651,297.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $218,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,081,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,651,297.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,543 shares of company stock worth $2,477,717. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSTK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Shutterstock from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

