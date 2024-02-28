Tenzing Global Management LLC Has $13.80 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Tenzing Global Management LLC lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 7.6% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tenzing Global Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $13,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.62. 4,772,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,011,426. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $161.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

