Telsey Advisory Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel and home fashions retailer will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.44.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $100.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.53 and a 200 day moving average of $91.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $114.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $100.74.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

