Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,550 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMHC. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $40,449.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,063 shares of company stock worth $10,766,882 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE TMHC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.81. 85,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,693. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average is $47.50. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $34.10 and a 12-month high of $57.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 6.00.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

