Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,550 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.2% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.0% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.0% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $55.81. The company had a trading volume of 85,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,693. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $57.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,871,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $40,449.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,871,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,063 shares of company stock worth $10,766,882. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Read Our Latest Report on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.