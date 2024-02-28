Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARSGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,098. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 40,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $810,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 838,106 shares in the company, valued at $16,988,408.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 40,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $810,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,988,408.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $161,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,106 shares in the company, valued at $16,784,743.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,963 shares of company stock worth $1,290,156 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 310.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

