Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Barclays

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TARS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.05. 183,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 11.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.67. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $161,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,106 shares in the company, valued at $16,784,743.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 8,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $136,270.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $161,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 830,106 shares in the company, valued at $16,784,743.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,963 shares of company stock worth $1,290,156. 11.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 362.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

