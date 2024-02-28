Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Get Tanger alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tanger

Tanger Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of Tanger

Shares of SKT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.06. 168,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,048. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Tanger has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $29.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Tanger by 4.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 44,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Tanger by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Tanger by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Tanger by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.