Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 951,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 975,683 shares.The stock last traded at $4.61 and had previously closed at $4.79.

TBLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96.

In other Taboola.com news, CTO Lior Golan sold 10,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $49,508.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,370,114.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Eldad Maniv sold 33,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $132,895.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,894,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,665,858.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Lior Golan sold 10,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $49,508.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,370,114.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 562,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,387,493. Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBLA. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

