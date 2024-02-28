Synovus Financial Corp Sells 4,500 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Silver Trust worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,909,000 after buying an additional 1,181,700 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $13,481,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,749,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

