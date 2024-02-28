Synovus Financial Corp Has $5 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,718 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $111.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.14. The stock has a market cap of $131.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

