Synovus Financial Corp Has $5.27 Million Stock Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,190 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of SouthState worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SouthState by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SouthState by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SouthState by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 0.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 36,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens began coverage on SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SouthState has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.83.

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $83.51 on Wednesday. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.64.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $419.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.08 million. SouthState had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Equities analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In related news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $344,620.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

