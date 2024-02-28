Synovus Financial Corp Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $115.17 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.2866 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

