Synovus Financial Corp Has $3.73 Million Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,271,660,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QSR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.69.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.2 %

QSR stock opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.56. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.99 and a 52 week high of $79.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.36%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $6,121,298.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,759 shares in the company, valued at $31,299,835.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $6,121,298.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,759 shares in the company, valued at $31,299,835.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $107,720.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 414,074 shares of company stock worth $31,405,529. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.