Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 5,969 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,507,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,312,000 after purchasing an additional 140,056 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 24,195 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 223,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2249 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

