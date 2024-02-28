Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 1,015 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LEN opened at $153.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $94.11 and a 12-month high of $158.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LEN

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.