Synectics plc (LON:SNX) Announces Dividend of GBX 3

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Synectics’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Synectics Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of LON SNX traded down GBX 5.30 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 177.20 ($2.25). 19,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,162. The stock has a market cap of £31.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3,650.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 158.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 128.48. Synectics has a 1-year low of GBX 92.40 ($1.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research report on Tuesday.

Synectics Company Profile

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

