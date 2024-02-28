Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDXGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $24.07. 700,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,197. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.02. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

