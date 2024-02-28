Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.65

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.65 and last traded at $57.54, with a volume of 84394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLVM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Monday.

Sylvamo Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.72 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 32.81%. Sylvamo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

In related news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $55,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLVM. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the first quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

