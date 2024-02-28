Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $735.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.93 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Surgery Partners Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Andrew T. Kaplan sold 7,826,870 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $261,730,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,421,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,090,913.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $35,628.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,120.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Kaplan sold 7,826,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $261,730,532.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,421,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,090,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,011,950 shares of company stock valued at $267,926,146 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

