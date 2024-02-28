SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Bought by Wynnefield Capital Inc.

Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556,000 shares during the period. SunOpta makes up approximately 1.5% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 932.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 37,941.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SunOpta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

SunOpta Stock Performance

Shares of SunOpta stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $5.94. 337,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $8.76.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

