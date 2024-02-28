Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Stride Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LRN opened at $57.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.37 and a 200 day moving average of $53.26. Stride has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $69.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Stride had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Stride’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stride will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $264,162.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 34.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 14,073 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride by 38.1% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 5.2% in the second quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 84,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,912,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

