Stride 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $644,272.45 (STRD)

Stride (STRD) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Stride token can now be bought for $4.70 or 0.00007911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stride has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Stride has a market capitalization of $412.87 million and approximately $644,272.45 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Stride

Stride was first traded on September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. The official message board for Stride is stride.zone/blog. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone. Stride’s official website is www.stride.zone.

Stride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 4.30542344 USD and is down -15.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $536,723.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

