StockNews.com Upgrades Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4 %

CORT stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $34.28.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.27 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 21.86%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,317.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,317.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $56,034.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,311. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

