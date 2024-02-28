StockNews.com Lowers InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $107.47 on Friday. InterDigital has a 1 year low of $66.82 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $36,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,086.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $36,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,086.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $67,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,564.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 24.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 21,169 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

