StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $254.71.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $233.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76. The stock has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $141,965,000 after purchasing an additional 531,418 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 51,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 80.0% in the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

