StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 36,599 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 26,887 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 45,035.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 48,638 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $904,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.
