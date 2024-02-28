StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CS stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $6.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 36,599 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 26,887 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 45,035.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 48,638 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $904,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Further Reading

