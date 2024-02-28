StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CBFV. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of CB Financial Services stock opened at $22.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.39. The company has a market cap of $114.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.58. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $27.02.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 323,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

