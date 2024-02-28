StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ADES opened at $3.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADES. Vitol Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the second quarter worth $951,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 91,805 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 41,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

