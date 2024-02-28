StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

XELB stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.57. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 62,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Brands by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 148,050 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

