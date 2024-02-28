StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.45.

SGEN stock opened at $228.74 on Friday. Seagen has a 1-year low of $123.77 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.65. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Seagen by 138.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 196.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagen in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

