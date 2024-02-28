StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MNOV stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. The company has a market cap of $63.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MediciNova by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

