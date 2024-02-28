Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 47,513 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 61% compared to the average volume of 29,440 call options.

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $40,794.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,247.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $40,794.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,247.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $25,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,400,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,656,829.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 197,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,991. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sunrun by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sunrun by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,343 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,559 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Sunrun from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.62.

Shares of RUN stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,110,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,700,267. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.54.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

