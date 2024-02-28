Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.850-5.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of STRL stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.09. 431,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,117. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.24 and its 200-day moving average is $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Sterling Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $34.23 and a 52 week high of $113.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $887,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 35,157 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

